Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United chasing Cooper and Sheffield Wednesday unlikely to make permanent signing

Here's the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Sheffield United are reportedly chasing Millwall defender Jake Cooper as speculation about Jack O'Connell's future at Bramall Lane continues.

O'Connell is wanted by Brighton, but the Blades have already rejected two bids for the 24-year-old and have told the south coast club he is not for sale.

It looks like Chris Wilder will have to explore other attacking options as Martyn Waghorn edges closer to a move to Derby County. Ipswich have also accepted a bid from Middlesbrough, but reports suggest Derby is the more likely destination.

At Sheffield Wednesday, club chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said it is unlikely that the Owls will sign a player on a permanent deal before the end of the transfer window.

Answering questions on the club's transfer policy at a fans' forum last night, the Thai owner said the squad is in a better position than in any of the 15 seasons before he bought the club.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Huddersfield Town are preparing a £13.5m bid for Montpellier’s goal-scoring winger Isaac Mbenza, 22, as a replacement for Tom Ince. (Yorkshire Post)

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has put Galatasaray on red alert after rejecting a return to Cardiff City. (Mirror)

Roma are readying a shock move for Tottenham's Victor Wanyama. (La Repubblica)

Three Premier League clubs - Bournemouth, Southampton and Everton - are all in the race to sign Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, who has been told he won't be a regular at the Emirates this season. (Evening Standard)