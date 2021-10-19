After picking up an important win against Stoke City at the weekend, Sheffield United are now preparing to face Millwall at Bramall Lane today.

After a difficult start the season, the Blades have now won four of their last seven league fixtures and will be hoping to add another three points to the tally this evening.

A win will take them to 18 points and potentially could leave them in 8th place – one step closer to a promotion spot.

However, Millwall currently sit on the same points as Sheffield United and have one of their last eight Championship games – a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Cardiff City star's off-field decision could engineer transfer Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has changed his agent which has reportedly edged him closer to a move away in the January window. The former Barnsley forward was linked with a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer. (Football League World)

2. Former England striker tips Sam Johnstone to remain with West Brom Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has tipped West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to remain with the club despite Premier League interest. He believes the 28-year-old will want to get promoted with the Baggies. (Football Insider)

3. Ex-West Brom midfielder rules out Baggies move for Premier League star Pundit and former West Brom star Carlton Palmer has ruled out the Baggies' chances of signing Chelsea's Trevoh Chaloban in January. The club held positive talks with the current European champions over the summer, however the defender has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Premier League. (This is Futbol)

4. League One striker in contract stand-off amid Nottingham Forest interest Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles reportedly remains in a contract stand-off and faces being completely exiled from the club. The striker was linked with Premier League side Brentford and Championship club Nottingham Forest over the summer. (Football League World)