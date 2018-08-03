Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United battling Boro for players and Sheffield Wednesday have 'options' in squad

Here's the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

After successfully securing the signings of Kean Bryan and Ben Woodburn, Sheffield United might have to do battle with Middlesbrough to bring in their remaining transfer targets.

In the final few days of the window, both the Blades and Boro are still in for Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn and are also rivals for QPR's Luke Freeman.

Yesterday the Blades were also linked to midfielder Jon Nolan, who has handed in a transfer request at Shrewsbury Town and is wanted by Ipswich.

At Sheffield Wednesday, Jos Luhukay has spoken of his confidence in his squad on the eve of the Owls first Championship match of the season.

Luhukay, who has trimmed his team by eight players since the end of last season, believes that there are options in the squad with the inclusion of seven players from the under-23s and first teamers returning from injury.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Real Madrid have put a £670million price tag on midfielder Luka Modric to prevent any approach from Inter Milan. (The Mirror).

Chelsea have rejected a £31million bid for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, as the Blues want more money for the Belgian international. (Daily Express)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is prepared to run down his Tottenham contract if he is unable to force through a move to Manchester United before the end of this summer's transfer window. (Mirror)

Everton are battling Burnley for the signing of defender Ben Gibson, who is currently at Middlesbrough. (Guardian)