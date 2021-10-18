Sheffield United kicked off the month with a 2-1 defeat to Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth as they looked to make their way up the table in a bid for a return to the Premier League.

After the international break the Blades hoped to turn things around after two defeats previous and two late goals at Bramall Lane earned them the win against Stoke City.

The Potters took the lead shortly after half-time and it was looking likely to become a third consecutive loss for Slaviša Jokanović’s side until Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick scored with only ten minutes to go – with three minutes between the two.

Stoke were unable to fight back with what little time was left and the home team took the victory – leaving them in 13th in the Championship and five points off the top six.

Sheffield United will be hoping they can make the most of their impressive comeback as they host Millwall on Tuesday evening, before facing Barnsley and Blackpool in their remaining October fixtures.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Ex-Barnsley midfielder could replace Markus Schopp Neil Redfearn could be in line for a surprise return to Oakwell Stadium as Barnsley manager, with Markus Schopp under increasing pressure. The 56-year-old previously took charge at Leeds United and Rotherham United. (HITC)

2. Southampton 'interested' in signing £20m England international Southampton are reportedly interested in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in January. West Ham saw a £10m bid rejected by the Baggies over the summer. (@TomBarclay_)

3. QPR striker tipped for big Premier League move Livingston manager David Martindale has tipped QPR's Lyndon Dykes to earn himself a move to the Premier League, claiming 'one of the top six managers in the world really, really likes him' and also that 'a lot of big managers' are looking at the Scotland international. The 26-year-old has scored five goals in the Championship this season. (Daily Record)

4. Tottenham join race to sign Stoke City star Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa and Everton also said to be keeping tabs on him. The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal in February. (Football Insider)