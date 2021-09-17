Jack Robinson has come under a lot of criticism recently after his poor start to the season and Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he is aware his position in the starting eleven is under srutiny.

However the Sheffield United boss has admitted that while Robinson can do better, he believes the whole team should share responsibility for the “preventable goals” they have conceded.

“Jack Robinson, all of the criticism is now on him,” Jokanovic said. “He can probably make a better job of the last few games. He can be at a better level but he is a good professional.

“We need to coordinate the defensive line better and then we don’t make some mistakes. At the same time, we must also negotiate through the late minutes better.

“These are moments when you need to be extra focused and concentrated so you don’t drop all of the work you do beforehand. About Robbo, we need to be more organised in the defensive line.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Manchester United among clubs who missed out on teen star before joining Norwich Manchester United, Leeds United, Rotherham United, and Stoke City all reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Norwich City's 19-year-old Andrew Omobamidele before he joined the Canaries in 2018. The teenager made his Premier League debut against Arsenal at the weekend. (Football League World)

2. Celtic keen on Cardiff City defender on a pre-contract Celtic are interested in bringing Cardiff City's Ciaron Brown back to Scotland next summer with less than a year left on his contract. The 23-year-old scored against Celtic during his loan spell with Livingston last season. (GiveMeSport)

3. Luton Town star had 10 clubs interested over the summer Danny Hylton reportedly had 10 clubs interested in his signature over the summer, however he rejected the chance to leave Luton Town. Bristol Rovers were also keen on the striker in the last January window. (The 72)

4. Italian giants eyeing up January swoop for Fulham defender Roma are reportedly keen on bringing Fulham defender Kenny Tete to Italy in January. The full-back joined the Cottagers on a four-year deal last summer. (Football League World)