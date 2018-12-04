Championship transfer rumours: Aston Villa deal blow to Leeds and Middlesbrough, West Brom target boyhood Villa fan, Bristol City boss reveals transfer plans

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are ready to listen to offers for Pawel Cibick, who is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa are ready to hand Albert Adomah a new long-term deal, preventing the likes of Middlesbrough and Leeds United from re-visiting a move for the 30-year-old in January. (TEAMTalk)

Meanwhile, Villa have already held discussions with Chelsea over Tammy Abraham’s loan and remain hopeful the 21-year-old will see out his season loan. (Birmingham Live)

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clubs to be linked with a move for £20million-rated Blackburn Rovers winger Bradley Dack. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion could struggle to sign Joe Lolley from Nottingham Forest as he is reportedly a boyhood Aston Villa fan. (HITC)

Brentford defender Jarvis Edobor has joined National League side Maidstone United on an one-month youth loan – which will be his first taste of senior football. (Brentford FC)

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Albinson has extended his loan with Evo-Stik Premier side Warrington Town until the new year. (Blackburn Rovers)

QPR defender Ossie Kakay has signed a new two-year contract with the club after his current deal was due to expire at the end of the season. (Queens Park Rangers)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has revealed he wants to sign a striker in January. (Bristol Live)