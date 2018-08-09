Championship transfer rumour mill: What to expect from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on transfer deadline day

Here's the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web on deadline day...

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to sign any players on permanent transfers before the end of the window at 5pm today, after Blades manager Chris Wilder ruled out any new additions unless they were loan deals.

The loan and free transfer market looks like the place both of Sheffield's clubs will be conducting any remaining business this summer, although Wednesday's temporary transfer embargo will affect how they operate until the loan window closes on August 31.

While the deadline for permanent signings in England closes today, across Europe and in Scotland the transfer deadline is not until the end of the month.

This is important for Wednesday, who have had players including Steven Fletcher, Keiren Westwood and Fernando Forestieri linked with the exit at Hillsborough.

For both clubs, seeing off potential suitors by 5pm today will be the first hurdle in keeping their most valuable assets with their squad, before they turn their attention to the loan market and the rest of the Championship season.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Blackburn have reportedly put in a £4million bid for QPR midfielder Luke Freeman, who was linked with a move to Sheffield United earlier in the window.

Derby County, who have already made eight signings this summer, have joined the race to sign Brentford target Bjorn Engels and are in pole position to sign the Olympiacos defender.

Nottingham Forest are ready to hijack QPR's move for Huddersfield defender Michael Hefele.

Fulham and Aston Villa are doing battle over Bristol City defender Joe Bryan.