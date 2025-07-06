Transfer news round-up including Sheffield United latest and what rivals Wrexham, Middlesbrough and Millwall are up to this summer window

Ruben Selles is making his mark in Bramall Lane after replacing Chris Wilder as Sheffield United’s head coach earlier this summer.

The club’s third place finish in the 2024/25 season was not enough to see them return to the Premier League and they are now firm favourites to battle it out once again in those top spots of the Championship.

As they continue to make their preparations ahead of August’s start to the 2025/26 season, here is the latest news from the Blades and their EFL rivals...

Sheffield United set for EFL transfer battle

Sheffield United are set to battle Championship rivals Portsmouth and Swansea City as they seek the Hungarian U21 international Mark Kosznovszky.

Fellow second-tier clubs Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have also both been previously linked with a move for the midfielder who, according to sources close to The Star, is said to be keen to test himself in the English Football Leagues.

The 23-year-old currently plays for MTK Budapest with the Hungarian side valuing him at seven figures. He was named in Hungary’s Team of the Year in 2024 and has made 49 league appearances for his club, as well as 12 appearances for his country at Under-21 level.

Wrexham’s £5m record-deal not enough

Wrexham had been hopeful of adding some Premier League experience to their ranks as they prepare for their first season in the Championship, following three successive promotions.

However, their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien could face a further battle with the two parties currently struggling to decide on salary.

The City Ground club had been prepared to let the 26-year-old leave, after the club’s asking price had been met, and Wrexham were all set to pay £5m for the midfielder’s services. However, latest reports from The Sun have added that the Red Dragons are ‘struggling to meet (O’Brien’s) salary demands’ and that a ‘transfer to Wales is now in doubt’.

The report also adds that a compromise is now required during wage discussions in order for this move to go through.

Middlesbrough star enjoys Premier League interest

The Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg is now enjoying interest from not one, but two Premier League clubs with Brentford reportedly set to challenge Crystal Palace for his services.

Middlesbrough man Rav ven den Berg could join brother, Sepp, in Premier League switch | Getty Images

The Boro man enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season and has since seen several reports linking him with a move away from the Riverside.

The Selhurst Park side were reported to be showing interest earlier this summer while new Bees boss Keith Andrews is set to throw the Gtech Stadium club into the mix for the 20-year-old’s signature. Van den Berg’s brother, Sepp, is already a Bees man and he could now see his younger brother join him in west London.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported of the Bees’ interest in the Dutchman while it was also added that the Eagles are said to be considering a double bid for both Van den Berg and midfielder Hayden Hackney, with the deal worth up to around £30 million.

Millwall ace subject to international battle

Millwall’s star striker Mihailo Ivanovic is now the subject of international interest after the Italian club Parma threw their name into the mix, alongside Everton and Wolves.

The young forward arrived at the Den last summer in a then-club-record deal worth £2.8m. He has since gone on to score 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions and has attracted both Premier League and international buzz.

Everton head coach David Moyes reportedly identified the Serbian as a potential solution to the question of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s replacement but with Parma and fellow Serie A side Lazio both said to be interested, it is likely Millwall will demand a significant fee.

According to Football Insider, the Lions are set to demand ‘big, big money’ for their star forward and Ivanovic’s long-term contract at the Den will give the London club plenty of bargaining opportunities when negotiating any potential moves.