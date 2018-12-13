Championship transfer LIVE: Cardiff City bid for Sheffield Wednesday ace plus latest on moves from Leeds United and Aston Villa Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The January window is edging ever close - and Championship clubs continue to be linked with a host of names. Body - Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from England's second-tier. Don't forget to refresh. Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday's £3m bid revealed, Leeds set to sell attacker, Aston Villa eye double signing plus updates on West Brom and Hull City Here's how every Championship club ranks based on possession statistics