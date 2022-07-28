Sheffield United will have another crack at winning promotion this season and will be eager to go one step further than they managed last season.

Sheffield United only narrowly missed out on a swift return to the Premier League at the end of last season, losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to succeed at the second attempt, however they will face competition with the likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom in contention, while Norwich, Watford and Burnley will be looking for immediate promotion at the first time of asking.

The Blades have shifted some ‘dead wood’ this summer with a number of players including Oliver Burke and Lys Mousset making way, while they have welcomed four new faces including Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle.

Ahead of the new season, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Championship table will look come next May.

The Star runs through their predicted final finishing positions, where Sheffield United feature and how many points each side is predicted to amass (from bottom of the league to the top)...

1. (R) - Rotherham United Predicted points: 48 Photo Sales

2. (R) - Wigan Athletic Predicted points: 50 Photo Sales

3. (R) - Reading Predicted points: 53 Photo Sales

4. 21st - Sunderland Predicted points: 54 Photo Sales