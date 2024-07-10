Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will share a division this season, marking a return to the Steel City derby after around five years. Fans will already be looking forward to the start of the new season after the fixture release late last month, while the majority of clubs have already got their pre-season preparations underway.

The Blades and Owls are among the biggest clubs in this season’s Championship, but how do their season ticket prices compare to those of their rivals? We have rounded up the cheapest adult season tickets for each of the 24 Championship clubs for the upcoming season to find out. Take a look below.