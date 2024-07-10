Championship season ticket prices: How Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds United, Cardiff City and rivals - gallery

By Jamie Kemble
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:45 BST

A look at how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s season ticket prices compare to their Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will share a division this season, marking a return to the Steel City derby after around five years. Fans will already be looking forward to the start of the new season after the fixture release late last month, while the majority of clubs have already got their pre-season preparations underway.

The Blades and Owls are among the biggest clubs in this season’s Championship, but how do their season ticket prices compare to those of their rivals? We have rounded up the cheapest adult season tickets for each of the 24 Championship clubs for the upcoming season to find out. Take a look below.

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

1. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252

2. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252 | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294

3. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294 | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309

4. Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £309 | Getty Images

