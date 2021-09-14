Championship rumours: Tottenham Hotspur given boost in attempt to sign star from Sheffield United's division rivals, Fulham's England youth star could switch international allegiances

Sheffield United host Preston North End at Bramall Lane tonight (Tuesday) in one of the most eye catching fixtures of the round and both sides will have new players in their squad.

The Blades have finally secured the services of Algerian international Adlene Guedioura while Preston have bolstered their striking options with the addition of Connor Wickham.

Meanwhile, title challengers Fulham and West Brom are making headlines.

Midfielder Fabio Carvalho has been lighting up the Championship with Fulham and the nation of his birth could look to tempt the 19-year old away from representing England at international level.

Sam Johnstone is reportedly stalling over a new contract at West Brom with a top Premier League club eyeing a move for the goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, former Barnsley and Birmingham City players are getting the careers up and running again on foreign shores, a number of young loanees are trying to make an impression and there’s been praise for some of the new faces to join the league last summer.

1. Carvalho could make Portugal switch Fabio Carvalho has impressed for Fulham so far this season and the Lisbon born winger could be tempted to change his international allegiance from England, who he has played for at Under 19 level, to the land of his birth (Daily Mail) Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. Former coach praises Forest new boy Nottingham Forest were one of the busier clubs in the transfer window and one signing that caught the eye was that of Xande Silva, a player who "special characteristics" according to his former youth coach Tiago Capaz (Nottinghamshire Live) Photo: BERTRAND LANGLOIS

3. Coventry looking to shift Jobello and Hilssner in January Coventry City boss Mark Robins will make sure wingers Marcel Hilssner and Wesley Jobello keep training as the club prepare to move them on in January (Coventry Live) Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Osho opens up on Reading exit Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho has revealed frustrations with Reading's transfer policy were the key reasons behind his 2020 move to the Hatters (Sky Sports) Photo: Stu Forster