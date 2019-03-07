Championship rumours: Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign Chelsea ace | Real Madrid eye West Brom star | Leeds attacker targets exit door | Updates on Rotherham, Bolton and Millwall

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United attacker Samu Saiz is determined to secure a move to La Liga in the summer even if Getafe decide against purchasing him for £6m. (TEAMTalk via HITC)

Wolverhampton Wanderers will return with a bid for £20m-rated Aston Villa loanee Tammy Abraham, however will face competition from RB Leipzig. (Irish Sun)

West Ham United have scouted Mahlon Romeo from East London rivals Millwall, who becomes a free agent in the summer. He is also interesting Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher has urged the club to sign Chelsea loanee Michael Hector on a permanent basis. (Sheffield Star)

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi is being tracked by Stoke City… Real Madrid… and Fenerbahce, whose interest is “is more serious”. (Arab Press)

Meanwhile, The Baggies will try to sign Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle and Everton’s Mason Holgate permanently – if they achieve Premier League promotion. (Birmingham Live)

However, another report understands Everton have no plans to sell Holgate, who is under contract until June 2022. (Liverpool Echo)

An agreement has been reached between Scunthorpe United and Bristol City over the transfer of Hakeeb Adelakun - alleviating the need for a tribunal. (Grimsby Live)

Rotherham United have exercised an option to extend Will Vaulks’ contract until June 2020. The 25-year-old was previously linked with Norwich City. (TheMillers.co.uk)

Bristol City are considering a move for New Zealand international Stefan Marinovic after inviting him to train with the club this week. (Football Insider)

Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson says fans' attitudes towards him make it difficult to inject money into the club but insists he will continue to keep the club afloat. (Burnden Aces)

Millwall are set to extend captain Steve Morrison's contract to a further year, manager Neil Harris has confirmed. (News At Den)