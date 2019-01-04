Championship rumours: Sheffield United and Aston Villa eye Premier League aces | Leeds want Serie A starlet | Nottingham Forest chase Portsmouth winger | Updates on Aston Villa, Birmingham, West Brom, Derby, Ipswich

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United have approached Portsmouth over the possibility of signing winger Jamal Lowe with Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion also interested (Football Insider)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is eyeing a striker - according to the latest Championship rumours

One Turkish report claims Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds want to sign Fulham goalkeeper Fabri “so much”, although it is believed he would prefer a return to Turkey. (Milliyet)

Meanwhile, The Whites are again linked with a swoop for Juventus youngster Moise Kean, with the Serie A prepared to let him leave on loan, if he signs a new contract first. (Wales Online)

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has told a Spanish newspaper he could consider finding Hadi Sacko a new club this month following his lack of game time at Las Palmas. (La Provincia)

Aston Villa’s deal for Celta Vigo midfielder Nemanja Radoja is in danger of collapsing with the Serbian reportedly struggling to gain a work permit. (El Desmarques)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Aston Villa to up their initial £2million bid for defender Kourtney Hause, with suggestions that the Premier League club want double the amount. (Daily Telegraph) Another report believes West Bromwich Albion have entered the frame for Hause. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City are plotting a surprise swoop for Derby County outcast Ikechi Anya, with the Blues able to sign him if his wages are below £10,000-a-week. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United have turned their attention towards Southampton striker Shane Long following Jermain Defoe’s pending arrival at SPL club Rangers. (Alan Briggs – journalist)

Ipswich Town are interested in striking a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, while a move for former striker Daryl Murphy is also on Paul Lambert’s wish lish. (TWTD)

West Bromwich Albion have cemented their interest in Everton midfielder James McCarthy over a potential loan deal as the 28-year-old steps up his recovery from a broken leg. (Sky Sports News)

Hull City are pursuing a deal for Middlesbrough and former Manchester United striker Ashley Fletcher, who has made just six Championship appearances so far. (The Sun)

Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan could be recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool before being sent to League One promotion chasers Sunderland. (Sky Sports News)

Preston North End have completed their third January signing in as many days after splashing out a club-record fee on Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts. (Yorkshire Post)

Derby County midfielder George Thorne is set to join League One high-flyers Luton Town in an attempt to earn regular first-team football and put his injury problems behind him. (HITC Sport)

Millwall are expected to announce their first signing of the January window on Friday with Alex Pearce set to join on loan from Derby County. (London News Online)

Swansea are eyeing a move for Rangers star Ross McCrorie with the Swans planning to send scouts to watch him in this weekend’s Scottish Cup tie with Cowdenbeath. (Scottish Sun)

Reading midfielder Pelle Clement has left the club and join Dutch side PEC Zwolle, who are managed by former Royals boss Jaap Stam. (Various)