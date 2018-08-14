Championship rumour mill: the players Sheffield United could still sign

After bringing in Oliver Norwood, Chris Wilder is one step closer to completing his squad - but who else could Sheffield United realistically sign?

Wilder has made it clear that he is still in the hunt for a striker, either on a loan deal or a loan that will become permanent.

After last night's EFL Cup defeat to Hull City, Wilder told the Star he is confident of a breakthrough before the weekend and that he was "putting calls in" with clubs, but wouldn't give any names on who he's after.

In recent days, the Blades have been linked with a loan move for 27-year-old Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson who has previously played for Oxford United.

The rumours have started circulating again linking Aston Villa's Scott Hogan with United, but the ex-Brentford man has been struggling for fitness over the summer.

Villa's asking price seemed to be the problem in getting a permanent deal sorted on time, as well as complications with a sale of star man Jack Grealish to Spurs, which did not go through.

With the changes to the transfer window coming into place this year, it wasn't clear how things would work if clubs missed out on players before the deadline.

But since the window shut, the 'loan now, buy later' option seems to have been the most popular way for clubs to still complete deals they couldn't get done before.

Could Hogan join the Blades on a similar deal?

