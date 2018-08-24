Championship rumour mill: Sheffield Wednesday chasing two defenders and Sheffield United waiting for attacking duo

There’s just one week to go until the end of the loan transfer window, so here’s all the latest rumours from around the web...

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with loan moves for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Danny Batth and Chelsea’s Michael Hector.

Jos Luhukay and Chris Wilder

Both central defenders could be sent out on loan this term as Batth has fallen down the pecking order at Wolves and Hector has been shipped out in every season since signing for the Blues in 2015.

Hector, 26, made 36 appearances in the Championship for Hull City last season while on loan while Batth played 13 matches in total as Wolves won the title.

At Sheffield United, the last few pieces of Chris Wilder’s transfer puzzle might rely on where other players move during the remainder of the window.

The Blades boss has confirmed his interest in Marvin Johnson and Scott Hogan, but both players are unlikely to leave their current clubs unless replacements are brought in.

That means United must wait to see if Steve Bruce will bring in Shane Long from Southampton as Hogan’s replacement or if Middlesbrough will sign Huddersfield’s Rajiv van La Parra.

Elsewhere in the world of football

Leeds United reportedly want to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 19, on loan.

Rotherham United are in talks with Brighton to bring Richie Towell back on loan.

Stoke are on the verge of announcing the signing of Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods.