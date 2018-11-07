Championship rumour mill: Sheffield United handed blow in chase for Portsmouth player but remain in four club race for Lincoln winger, two Championship clubs want Chelsea youngster | 7 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is planning a reunion with Brentford left-back Yoann Barbet but will have to hold off competition from Stoke City. (Football Insider)

Transfer rumours

West Bromwich Albion want to prioritise moves for a left sided centre-back and a dynamic box-to-box midfielder in January. (Birmingham Live)

Championship clubs such as Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Sheffield United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Ronan Curtis after he revealed he wants to stay Portsmouth, claiming he is now a "Pompey lad". (iNews)

Aston Villa and Derby County are preparing a fresh loan move for Chelsea's hot prospect Ethan Ampadu. Both clubs have a connection to the Blues in Frank Lampard and John Terry. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United are said to be one of four Championship clubs interested in signing Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson. Norwich City and Blackburn are among the other clubs linked. (Football Insider)

Bournemouth are reportedly taking an interest in Preston North End’s Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha. (The Sun)

Jay Fulton has joined Joe Rodon as the latest player to commit his future to Swansea City with Connor Roberts and Matt Grimes talks ongoing. (Wales Online)

Queens Park Rangers have completed the double signing of youngsters Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan following their releases from Derby County and Watford, respectively. (Various)