Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both have their eyes on next season, with the Premier League season almost concluded, while the Championship is wrapped up aside from the play-offs. Wednesday have already secured their spot in next term’s Championship, while the Blades have already been relegated back to the second tier with games to spare.

Being one of the relegated teams, United will be among many people’s favourites to be promoted next season, while Wednesday will be expected to have a better season given Danny Rohl will be in place for the whole campaign. Here we have rounded up the early promotion odds for next season. Keep in mind that only the teams who are already guaranteed to be in the Championship next season have been included.