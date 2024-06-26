Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both have big hopes for the new season by the time the new campaign kicks off. For the Owls, excitement will already be beginning to brew amid an impressive end to last campaign that saw them dodge relegation.

For the Blades, such excitement might take a little longer to brew due to the disappointments of last season and the amount of work they have to do ahead of the new campaign. Excitement was ramped up on Wednesday when the EFL released each team’s fixtures for the new campaign, but how have those schedules impacted the promotion odds? We take a look below.