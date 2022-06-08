Still, it’s nice to have the ‘champions’ tag alongside your team's name at the end of the campaign to show you were top of the heap in going up.

Sheffield United haven’t finished top of the table since 2016/17 when Chris Wilder finally led the Blades out of League One in stunning fashion.

And if United end up winning the Championship this season, it’ll be the first time they’ve topped the second tier in 70 years.

After coming close to promotion straight back into the Premier League only to be denied a Wembley date by a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals, the bookies fancy Paul Heckingbottom's side to push on this time around.

As ever, the Championship is going to be tough to get out of, with Burnley and Watford coming down after a fairly lengthy stay in the top division, while Norwich City, who were also relegated, are well-versed in winning promotion.

There’s also the challenge of recently promoted Sunderland who are expected to kick on having finally dragged themselves out of League One and a clutch of clubs who have underperformed, like West Brom, Cardiff, Swansea and Stoke, who fans will be expecting to mount a promotion bid.

This is how the bookies see it in terms of who is likely to match Fulham’s achievement from last season and finish on top.

Odds from SkyBet correct as of June 3.

1. Sheffield United's chances of winning the title in 2022/23 Sheffield United are expeted to put up a title challenege this season after suffering defeat in the play-off semi-finals in 2021/22 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United - 80/1 Up-and-down Rotherham United are back in the Championship again after finishing last season in second place in League One. They are unsurprisingly the longest ods to win the league at 80/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Reading - 50/1 Reading just survived the drop last season after a poor campaign and the bookies are expecting them to struggle again. They are 50/1 to lift the crown this coming season Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Bristol City - 50/1 Bristol City finished in 17th place in the Championship last season under Nigel Pearson and Sky Bet don't give them much chance of winning the league off the back of that. They're 50/1 to be champions Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales