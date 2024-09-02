The transfer window has closed for the summer and unless clubs want to take a dip in the free agent pool, they will now have to wait until January to bring in any new signings.

It’s been a busy summer in the Championship, with plenty of signings and sales to report, but how has that left the clubs financially? We’ve taken a look at the data provided by Transfermarkt to assess each club’s net balance after the transfer window.

Taking into account the money spent and earned from buying and selling players for the 2024/25 season, we’ve ranked the Championship clubs based on their overall net balance. Take a look below at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s numbers and how they compare to the rest of the league.