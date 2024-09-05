Championship most valuable XI: Sheffield United duo feature with Leeds United & Sunderland stars - gallery

By Georgia Goulding
Published 5th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

The most expensive players in the Championship right now.

Sheffield United have maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season after their latest 1-0 win over Watford. Thanks to an own goal inside the opening minutes, the Blades banked a big three points in their mission to secure promotion at the end of the campaign.

They are yet to lose a league match so far this season and will be hoping to snag a win over Hull City when domestic football returns following the international break.

The summer transfer window has also highlighted key players for the season and using numbers provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together the Championship’s most valuable starting XI. Take a look below and which Blades players have made the cut, and who they are keeping company in this star-studded lineup.

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million

1. GK: James Trafford (Burnley)

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million | Getty Images

Transfermarkt value: £5.8 million

2. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland)

Transfermarkt value: £5.8 million Photo: Frank Reid

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million

3. CB: Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United)

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million | Sportimage

Transfermarkt value: £12.6 million

4. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

Transfermarkt value: £12.6 million | Getty Images

