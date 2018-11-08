Championship Live: team news and transfer updates as Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp is nominated for player of the month and Leeds United duo set for contract talks | 8 November Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up Managers and players across the Championship will face the media today ahead of this weekend's league action, which kicks off with the Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane tomorrow night. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage Alan Biggs’ Sheffield Derby Column: Nerve, skill and tenacity will help decide this clash between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday