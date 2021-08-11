Slavisa Jokanovic believes the striker can begin fulfilling the potential expected of him when the club bought him now that he has broken his duck.

Following the match, Jokanovic said: “It is important for him personally and also for the club. He is one of the most talented players in our squad. We expect that he can help us. He showed a lot of desire to try and do everything well, and he has been scoring in training so I had a sensation he would do well here.

“Sometimes, he can be a little bit calmer. One goal is not enough. He needs to score more.

“He scores and shows his quality on the training ground. He could score more here if he doesn’t obsess so much about getting the goals. But he is a quality player. We are trying to improve his confidence and he has great potential. So this will be good for him, yes.”

