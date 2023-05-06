News you can trust since 1887
Championship fair play table: How Sheffield United’s disciplinary record compares to West Brom, Sunderland and rivals - gallery

A look at how Sheffield United’s fair play record compares to their Championship rivals.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Sheffield United are already home and dry as they prepare for their final Championship outing of the season.

The Blades go into the final day knowing Premier League football already in the bag, securing a second-place finish after a superb season that also included an FA Cup semi-final. But how do United compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to their disciplinary record? The fair play table is calculated by awarded one point for a yellow card, three points for a sending off via a second yellow card and five points for a straight red card. Naturally, the best discipline record is the one with the least points.

Join us below as we go from top to bottom...

Fair play points - 74

1. West Bromwich Albion

Fair play points - 74

Fair play points - 79

2. Millwall

Fair play points - 79

Fair play points - 81

3. Stoke City

Fair play points - 81

Fair play points - 82

4. Hull City

Fair play points - 82

