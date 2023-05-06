The Blades go into the final day knowing Premier League football already in the bag, securing a second-place finish after a superb season that also included an FA Cup semi-final. But how do United compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to their disciplinary record? The fair play table is calculated by awarded one point for a yellow card, three points for a sending off via a second yellow card and five points for a straight red card. Naturally, the best discipline record is the one with the least points.