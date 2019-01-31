Championship deadline day LIVE: Sheffield United complete striker deal, Leeds close to winger transfer while Aston Villa win race for Premier League defender Deadline Day - January 31, 2019 Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's deadline day - and we're here to take you right up until the 11pm deadline. Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the breaking transfer news as Championship clubs push for those last minute deals. Sheffield United Fan Column: Blades’ rivalry with Norwich City will endure… perhaps all the way into the Premier League next season