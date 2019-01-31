Championship deadline day LIVE: PL defender undergoing Sheffield Wednesday medical while Owls close in on double Newcastle swoop Deadline Day - January 31, 2019 Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's deadline day - and we're here to take you right up until the 11pm deadline. Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you all the breaking transfer news as Championship clubs push for those last minute deals. Sheffield United: ‘Excellent and challenging experience’ awaits for Blades youngsters as they complete loan moves to Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners Sheffield United super fan looks back on almost a century watching club through thick and thin