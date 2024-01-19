Sheffield United have been linked with a host of players as they look to add to their squad before the transfer deadline

Ryan Kent of Fenerbahce seen before the match.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut seems to have let slip that Sheffield United have made an offer for in-demand winger Ryan Kent. The Fenerbahce winger has been linked with a number of clubs this month, including Cardiff, and while the Bluebirds boss has cast doubt on his own club's ability to sign him, he revealed the Blades' interest.

Kent joined the Turkish outfit as a free agent in the summer after spending five years in Scotland with Rangers. He has made 15 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions, but it's fair to say his impact has been limited and he could be allowed to leave the club this month.

Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq, managed by Kent's former boss Steven Gerrard, are rumoured to be interested, while Hull City have also been linked in the Turkish press. However, it seems United's interest in the Liverpool academy graduate may just be enough to turn Kent's head.

That's the belief of Bulut anyway, with the Cardiff boss insisting the Welsh side cannot compete with interest from the Premier League.

"I read that. If you ask me if I want him, immediately I would sign him. From my side it would be no problem," Bulut said about the club's reported interest in Kent, as per Wales Online.

"I think and I know he also has other offers, from Premier League Sheffield United. So we don't need to continue to speak. We cannot do it when a Premier League club is after him. Or some other club give him more or the deal can do quicker. But if we have the possibility, you can be sure we will go for it."

