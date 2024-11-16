Sheffield United have pushed their way up to second in the Championship and enter the international break after taking the Steel City Derby bragging rights. Thanks to a second half goal from Tyrese Campbell, the Blades banked another crucial three points in their mission to secure Premier League promotion.

While the Championship takes a brief break, United are only separated from league leaders Sunderland by goal difference. The two sides are level on 31 points so far as both look to fend off the competition for an automatic promotion spot.

Fans have been flocking to Bramall Lane each week as the Blades look to return to the Premier League. But what does their away support look like compared to the rest of the Championship?

Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter, and The 72, we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season, and ordered them below. Take a look at how Sheffield United rank based on the latest numbers.