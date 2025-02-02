Sheffield United were made to fight for their 1-0 win at Derby County on Saturday but three points kept them firmly in the Championship’s automatic promotion places. New signings combined for the eventual second-half winner at Pride Park, with Tom Cannon’s cross finding Ben Brereton Diaz to tap in from close range.

United will now hope to use consecutive home games against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough to increase that three-point gap on Burnley. Chris Wilder’s side put in an uncharacteristically poor performance to lose against Hull City last week but other than that, have been largely excellent at Bramall Lane.