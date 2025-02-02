Championship attendance table: Sheffield United's Bramall Lane average compared to Leeds United, Sunderland & others

By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 17:30 BST

Bramall Lane will hope to play host to Sheffield United’s successful Championship promotion push this season.

Sheffield United were made to fight for their 1-0 win at Derby County on Saturday but three points kept them firmly in the Championship’s automatic promotion places. New signings combined for the eventual second-half winner at Pride Park, with Tom Cannon’s cross finding Ben Brereton Diaz to tap in from close range.

United will now hope to use consecutive home games against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough to increase that three-point gap on Burnley. Chris Wilder’s side put in an uncharacteristically poor performance to lose against Hull City last week but other than that, have been largely excellent at Bramall Lane.

And that is at least partly down to the incredible support welcoming them out the tunnel at home, with Bramall Lane packed out every week. Below, the Star has taken an updated look at the average Championship attendances, and United are right up there.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

