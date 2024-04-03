The Championship is arguably the strongest second tier of football in the world. It contains some surprisingly valuable squads - even more so than certain Premier League outfits. Today, we’ll be looking at the clubs whose players carry the highest collective estimated market value.

All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt. Please note that all figures in this piece are merely hypothetical - they are not necessarily an accurate reflection of how valuable each squad is when they are broken down into their individual parts. Where do you think Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will finish in the rankings?