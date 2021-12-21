"Champing at the bit" - Sheffield United boss hails return of John Fleck ahead of busy Christmas period

Fleck had been eased back into training after his on-field collapse away at Reading late last month, which saw him treated in hospital before being discharged and allowed to return to Sheffield.

After stepping up his work behind the scenes at Shirecliffe, and to a great cheer from the travelling Blades fans, Fleck was introduced as a second-half substitute at Craven Cottage, replacing Conor Hourihane to help see out a superb and deserved 1-0 victory which takes United to within touching distance of the Championship play-offs.

Fleck was also put through his paces after the game along with United’s other substitutes, and remains in contention to start on Boxing Day away at Preston North End after Heckingbottom revealed United are considering shuffling their pack amidst such a busy schedule of games over the Christmas period.

“John was another one who’s been champing at the bit to get involved,” Heckingbottom said.

“So it was great to see him, especially for the fans who were delighted to see him. It was great to have him back involved.”

Although many on social media attempted to use the incident as propaganda against the Covid-19 vaccination process, suggesting that Fleck collapsed after taking the jab, the collapse was instead linked to a different medical issue – the exact nature of which the Scot has told Bramall Lane officials he would prefer remains private.