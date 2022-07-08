Here is all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.
Sheffield United are set for their first pre-season friendly this evening as they take on Casa Pia in Portugal.
The match gets underway at 6pm BST as they look to claim a win over the Liga Portugal 2 side in their first outing since last season.
Following their international trip, the Blades are due to also face Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United, Mansfield Town, Burton Albion and Barnsley, before travelling south for their first Championship clash with Watford next month.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Millwall reject second bid for defender
Millwall have reportedly turned down a second offer from QPR for young defender Danny McNamara. It is thought the West London club had come back with a bid of around £300k. (Football Insider)
2. Black Cats join race for Man City winger
Sunderland have joined Norwich and Bristol City in considering a move for Manchester City's Marlos Moreno. The Premier League champions paid £4.75m for the Colombian six years ago, however he is yet to make an appearance for City and is currently on loan with Belgian side, K.V. Kortrijk. (AS)
3. Watford closing in on Barcelona striker
Watford are reportedly nearing a deal for Barcelona's Rey Manaj, with the forward expect in London tomorrow. The 25-year-old scored five goals while on loan with Spezia last season. (Fabrizio Romano)
4. League One club target released Lilywhites defender
Portsmouth are thought to be considering a move for Joe Rafferty after he was released by Preston North End last month. Tranmere Rovers are also keen on signing the 28-year-old. (HampshireLive)