All the latest news and transfer gossip surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking ahead to next season with the dust having settled on the last campaign. The Blades have a big overhaul ahead of them after a miserable Premier League campaign, while the Owls’ may already have made their biggest signing of the season in the form of head coach Danny Rohl.

Wednesday will still need to wrap up further signings, though, struggling to meet Championship level for the first half of last season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the rest of the second tier clubs.

Idah on Celtic move

Norwich City have reportedly set a price tag for Adam Idah amid interest from Celtic over a permanent deal. Idah impressed on loan with the Bhoys in the second half of last season, and Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to make the loan permanent.

The Canaries have changed manager this summer, complicating matters, but HITC claim there may be a deal to be done, but Norwich are reportedly asking for as much as £8million. That could complicate matters for Celtic, who will want to invest to get their squad Champions League ready. Idah has said of a possible Celtic switch: “I'm still contracted to Norwich and have four years left there. I'm still going back to Norwich as it stands, I haven't really thought too much about it. I spoke briefly to Norwich about when I'm coming back. It's difficult at the start of the window as it's coming up to our summer holidays and we're on internationals right now.

“I've never been in this situation before and don't know much about how it works. We're on internationals right now and that is my main focus. Then I’ll get a holiday or two in and see what happens.”

Strachan issues Leeds verdict

Gordon Strachan has been praising Leeds United boss Daniel Farke despite the Whites’ failure to achieve promotion last term. "Leeds got off to a poor start, and then they flew. It got to the stage, a little bit like last season, when it was crunch time, they failed,” Strachan told Prime Casino. “Leeds United failed at the crunch period. In between it was fine.

"As for the manager, Daniel Farke, I think he's a top manager. Leeds should keep him and go again next season because his record is phenomenal. Some managers are getting pigeonholed now in terms of where they should be. Farke is like playing your joker card if you want to get out of the Championship. He'll do it next year."

Parlour on Hull’s hopes

Ray Parlour is feeling confident about Hull City’s chances of reaching the playoffs next season despite the sacking of Liam Rosenior. “Absolutely. Smart recruitment is key in the Championship and Hull City can once again push for the play-offs,” Parlour told Football League World, via NetBet Casino, when asked if the Tigers are contenders.