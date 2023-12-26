Carlton Morris and Teden Mengi hold Tom Lockyer's shirt aloft after a terrific 3-2 win at Sheffield United this afternoon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged racist comment aimed towards Luton striker Carlton Morris during his side's Boxing Day win at Sheffield United, his manager Rob Edwards has said. The former Barnsley man reported a comment allegedly made from the home crowd late in the second half.

Referee Sam Allison, the first black referee to take charge of a Premier League game since Sheffield-local Uriah Rennie 15 years ago, spoke to both Edwards and United boss Chris Wilder about the alleged incident, which left Morris "pretty angry", according to Edwards. Police spoke to him afterwards and will now investigate.

Morris came off the bench to create two goals in the space of four minutes, both own goals scored by United players, to help their side go from 2-1 down to 3-2 up in a crunch game between two sides battling relegation. Defeat, from the jaws of victory, was another real blow to United's survival hopes, after losing to fellow strugglers Burnley earlier in the month.

"There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that," Edwards said. "They have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now; I have no more comment on it. He is alright - he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now."

United boss Wilder added: "There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case."