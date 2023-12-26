Carlton Morris: Police investigating alleged racist incident in Sheffield United's defeat to rivals Luton Town
Alleged incident compounds bad day for Sheffield United as they lose at home to Luton Town
South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged racist comment aimed towards Luton striker Carlton Morris during his side's Boxing Day win at Sheffield United, his manager Rob Edwards has said. The former Barnsley man reported a comment allegedly made from the home crowd late in the second half.
Referee Sam Allison, the first black referee to take charge of a Premier League game since Sheffield-local Uriah Rennie 15 years ago, spoke to both Edwards and United boss Chris Wilder about the alleged incident, which left Morris "pretty angry", according to Edwards. Police spoke to him afterwards and will now investigate.
Morris came off the bench to create two goals in the space of four minutes, both own goals scored by United players, to help their side go from 2-1 down to 3-2 up in a crunch game between two sides battling relegation. Defeat, from the jaws of victory, was another real blow to United's survival hopes, after losing to fellow strugglers Burnley earlier in the month.
"There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that," Edwards said. "They have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now; I have no more comment on it. He is alright - he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now."
United boss Wilder added: "There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case."
Wilder's men were on course for a morale-boosting win after second goals from Oli McBurnie and Anel Ahmedhodzic replied to Alfie Doughty's first-half opener for the Hatters. But own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane handed Luton back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time, and hammered another nail into United's coffin with nine points on the board at the halfway stage of the season.