Speaking after watching goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick help United to a hard-fought but ultimately deserved victory in the Welsh capital, Morison highlighted the changes they made to their game-plan following Sean Morrison’s sending-off as being “important” to the outcome of the contest.

Insisting he had no complaints about the red card his captain received early in the second-half, when City were leading through Mark Harris’ opener, Morison said: “United are a really good team, let’s not make any bones about it.

“I thought they overloaded us in wide areas after Mozza had gone, and that was crucial, really important, to how things turned out.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff, Wales, 4th December 2021. Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd brought down by Sean Morrison of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture credit should read: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Morison insisted City were “in control” and “deservedly in front” when Morrison was dismissed for bringing down Billy Sharp. Gibbs-White dragged United level with a superb long-range finish before Sharp and McGoldrick extended their advantage. However, Mark McGuinness reduced the deficit during the closing stages as City pressed for a point.

“The red card was key as well, of course,” Morison said. “We were on top and that changed it.

“Gibbs-White scored a worldy to get them level and, as I say, they’re a good team who know what they are doing so you expect it’s going to be tough but I thought we responded well to the situation.”

“It was a red card,” he added. “You just can’t give the ref the opportunity. Mozza made a decision and it was the wrong one.”