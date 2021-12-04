Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster OUT - Paul Heckingbottom makes one change for Championship clash
Paul Heckingbottom has made one enforced change to his side as Sheffield United take on Cardiff City in Wales this afternoon.
Rhian Brewster, who limped off with a hamstring issue after scoring in last weekend’s win at home to Bristol City, has not been declared fit and so Billy Sharp comes in in his place, taking the captain’s armband.
Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock are all named on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Davies, Stevens, Norwood, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, McGoldrick, Sharp. Subs: Baldock, Eastwood, Berge, McBurnie, Mousset, Robinson, Osborn.
Cardiff: Smithies, Ng, McGuinness, Morrison, Nelson, Giles, Pack, Ralls, Harris, Davies, Collins. Subs: Phillips, Flint, Brown, Vaulks, Bacuna, Colwill, Moore.