Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Rhian Brewster OUT - Paul Heckingbottom makes one change for Championship clash

Paul Heckingbottom has made one enforced change to his side as Sheffield United take on Cardiff City in Wales this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 2:29 pm

Rhian Brewster, who limped off with a hamstring issue after scoring in last weekend’s win at home to Bristol City, has not been declared fit and so Billy Sharp comes in in his place, taking the captain’s armband.

Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock are all named on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Davies, Stevens, Norwood, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, McGoldrick, Sharp. Subs: Baldock, Eastwood, Berge, McBurnie, Mousset, Robinson, Osborn.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cardiff: Smithies, Ng, McGuinness, Morrison, Nelson, Giles, Pack, Ralls, Harris, Davies, Collins. Subs: Phillips, Flint, Brown, Vaulks, Bacuna, Colwill, Moore.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Rhian Brewster, previously of Liverpool and Chelsea, celebrates his goal for Sheffield United against Bristol City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Paul HeckingbottomBilly SharpCardiff CityRhian Brewster