Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom praises Blades' character after Gibbs-White inspires 3-2 win

The England U21 international scored a stunner and set up the two other goals as United recorded their third successive victory, to move up to 10th in the Championship table.

For Heckingbottom it was a second win in his two games since assuming permanent control of the Blades, with Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick joining Gibbs-White on the scoresheet after Mark Harris opened the scoring for the home side.

Mark McGuinness headed home from a corner in the dying minutes – but for City, who had skipper Sean Morrison sent off in the second half, it was nothing more than a consolation.

"It was definitely a deserved win," said Heckingbottom. "I was angry at half-time because we had plenty of chances to be well in front but we came unstuck from their big threat.

"To go in 1-0 down at half-time was really disappointing. But I'm pleased with how we responded, how we moved the ball and they type of goals we scored."

Gibbs-White scored his fifth goal for the Blades since arriving from Wolves, and took his assists tally to four.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, celebrates the win at Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

"Morgan was excellent," the Blades boss added.

"We moved him infield after the sending off and played him as a number 10 with two up top to try to get him on the ball more often and it worked out well for us.