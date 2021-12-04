The former Manchester United youngster, a serial promotion winner from the Championship, was part of the Blades side that reached the Premier League and then finished ninth in the top flight in their first season back.

The Blades were then relegated back to the Championship in their second season and after a slow start to the current campaign, travelled to Cardiff searching for their third successive victory.

“I was made aware in midweek that if I was available to play it’d be my 400th league appearance, which is obviously a decent milestone,” Norwood told SUTV Live pre-match.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hopefully there’s plenty more left in my legs yet, a few more years yet. It’s come at a good time because we’ve hit some decent form and hopefully we can carry that on today.

“I have quite a few highlights. My debut for Carlisle was a proud day and I genuinely mean this, the promotion with Sheffield United is probably the highlight.

“That season and the first in the Premier League was incredible as well. Hopefully there are many more to come.”

Norwood played a key role in United’s victories over Reading and Bristol City in their last two games and added: “We’re in a good place, with three clean sheets and back to back wins.

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage