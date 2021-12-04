Cardiff City v Sheffield United: David McGoldrick extends Blades' lead against 10-man City
Sheffield United are looking for their third win in a row this afternoon when they travel to Cardiff City this afternoon.
United beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge last Sunday, building on an away win at Reading, and Heckingbottom will be keen to carry on that momentum in the Welsh capital this afternoon.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
LIVE: Cardiff City v Sheffield United
FOUR minutes
added on here for the Blades to see this out
Goal Cardiff
and McGuinness rises highest to head home from a corner to give themselves a chance going into the 90th minute... interesting
Good save Foderingham
as Moore gets on the end of a clipped cross from the left, he heads it down into the ground and Foderingham has to rise to tip it over
McBurnie almost gets in
to meet MGW’s cross from the left, it’s fired in low but Nelson gets across to prevent McBurnie tapping home for 4-1
Moore has a go
after coming off the bench, he’s miles out and shoots on his left foot but it goes high, wide and not so handsome
Blades sub
sees McBurnie, the former Swans man, come on to replace Sharp - McBurnie gets an interesting reception as he is introduced
GOAL BLADES
and it’s 3-1, McGoldrick finishing after a good run and cross from Gibbs-White once again - it wasn’t the cleanest of finishes but no-one connected to United will care as the Blades go two goals clear against the 10 men of City
GOAL BLADES
and it’s Billy Sharp who scores the goal to put the Blades ahead but it was all about the build-up play, with Bogle and Gibbs-White combining beautifully - a chipped pass from Bogle to meet MGW’s run and a cross for Sharp to do what he does best, tapping in from six yards
It certainly was...
What a save from Smithies
as United go inches away from going ahead - McGoldrick’s scuffed shot looks to have beaten him but he somehow gets across to flick the ball away to safety with his left hand, a stunning effort to keep it 1-1