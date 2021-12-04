Cardiff City v Sheffield United: David McGoldrick extends Blades' lead against 10-man City

Sheffield United are looking for their third win in a row this afternoon when they travel to Cardiff City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:38 pm

United beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge last Sunday, building on an away win at Reading, and Heckingbottom will be keen to carry on that momentum in the Welsh capital this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United and Sean Morrison of Cardiff City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

LIVE: Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51

FOUR minutes

added on here for the Blades to see this out

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:50

Goal Cardiff

and McGuinness rises highest to head home from a corner to give themselves a chance going into the 90th minute... interesting

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:50

Good save Foderingham

as Moore gets on the end of a clipped cross from the left, he heads it down into the ground and Foderingham has to rise to tip it over

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:45

McBurnie almost gets in

to meet MGW’s cross from the left, it’s fired in low but Nelson gets across to prevent McBurnie tapping home for 4-1

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:44

Moore has a go

after coming off the bench, he’s miles out and shoots on his left foot but it goes high, wide and not so handsome

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:40

Blades sub

sees McBurnie, the former Swans man, come on to replace Sharp - McBurnie gets an interesting reception as he is introduced

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:37

GOAL BLADES

and it’s 3-1, McGoldrick finishing after a good run and cross from Gibbs-White once again - it wasn’t the cleanest of finishes but no-one connected to United will care as the Blades go two goals clear against the 10 men of City

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:34

GOAL BLADES

and it’s Billy Sharp who scores the goal to put the Blades ahead but it was all about the build-up play, with Bogle and Gibbs-White combining beautifully - a chipped pass from Bogle to meet MGW’s run and a cross for Sharp to do what he does best, tapping in from six yards

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:30

It certainly was...

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:27

What a save from Smithies

as United go inches away from going ahead - McGoldrick’s scuffed shot looks to have beaten him but he somehow gets across to flick the ball away to safety with his left hand, a stunning effort to keep it 1-1

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Cardiff CityBladesDavid McGoldrickPaul Heckingbottom