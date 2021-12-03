Cardiff City boss Steve Morison's "fantastic" verdict on Sheffield United ahead of weekend clash

The Blades, under the management of new boss Paul Heckingbottom, travel to Wales 13th in the second-tier standings after relegation last season, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry.

But with back-to-back wins in their last two games, there are early signs that the Blades may be turning the corner in terms of their form this season – and City manager Morison isn’t expecting things to be easy this weekend.

"Everything’s based on what they do and how we can combat that,” he said.

“They’re an excellent team who shouldn’t be where they are in the league.

"They have fantastic players, fantastic talents, and a new manager. They got a good result last week.

"It’s going to be a tough, tough test, but we’re looking forward to it."

Steve Morison of Millwall tackles Lee Evans of Sheffield United in 2018: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Cardiff are 20th in the table, five points clear of third-bottom Peterborough, and beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road in their last game.

"Whether we win home or away, no one cares as long as we win,” Morison added.

“We want to win at home as it’s nicer to win in front of the Cardiff fans, cheering you off the pitch.

"We set out to win every game of football. The fans are great. You look at the Luton game. Some support travelling all that way.