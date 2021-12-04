Steve Morison, the Cardiff City manager, is bracing himself for a “tough, tough test” against Sheffield United this afternoon after insisting that the Blades should not be where they are in the Championship table.

The Blades, under the management of new boss Paul Heckingbottom, travel to Wales 13th in the second-tier standings after relegation last season, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry.

But with back-to-back wins in their last two games, there are early signs that the Blades may be turning the corner in terms of their form this season – and City manager Morison isn’t expecting things to be easy.

“Everything’s based on what they do and how we can combat that,” he said.

“They’re an excellent team who shouldn’t be where they are in the league.

“They have fantastic players, fantastic talents, and a new manager. They got a good result last week.