Cardiff City 0 Sheffield United 0: One change for Blades as they look to extend winning run
Sheffield United are looking for their third win in a row this afternoon when they travel to Cardiff City this afternoon.
United beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge last Sunday, building on an away win at Reading, and Heckingbottom will be keen to carry on that momentum in the Welsh capital this afternoon.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
LIVE: Cardiff City v Sheffield United
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:12
Davies goes through
on goal for Cardiff but the flag eventually goes up for offside, he was miles off but the linesman took his time before raising the flag - good line from the Blades, really high near the halfway line and the youngster fell for the trap
Corner City
as Davies goes up against Ben Davies and wins the flag kick, Ralls takes it and Nelson has the freedom of Cardiff to head home after getting clear of Stevens but he misses the header completely
Basham gets across
as Harris tries to flick on for Harris, the Blades man in the way to head it away and snuff out any danger just inside the Blades area
McGoldrick misplaces a pass
after Norwood found him inside, he looked to set Bogle free down the right but got it badly wrong and the ball bounces out for a throe
We’re under way
Teams are out at the Cardiff City stadium
as a moment’s applause rings around the stadium in memory of Phil Dwyer, who passed away recently
Not long now...
Congratulations, Ollie
400 up today for the Blades midfielder
Ollie Norwood says his career highlight came at Blades as he makes 400th league appearance
Ollie Norwood has described winning promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United as his career highlight as he prepares to make his 400th league appearance against Cardiff City.
Cardiff boss’s view on the Blades
Steve Morison, the Cardiff City manager, is bracing himself for a “tough, tough test” against Sheffield United this afternoon after insisting that the Blades should not be where they are in the Championship table.
The Blades, under the management of new boss Paul Heckingbottom, travel to Wales 13th in the second-tier standings after relegation last season, seven points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry.
But with back-to-back wins in their last two games, there are early signs that the Blades may be turning the corner in terms of their form this season – and City manager Morison isn’t expecting things to be easy.
“Everything’s based on what they do and how we can combat that,” he said.
“They’re an excellent team who shouldn’t be where they are in the league.
“They have fantastic players, fantastic talents, and a new manager. They got a good result last week.