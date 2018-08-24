Can Sheffield United break this 120 year old record against Bolton this weekend?

If three points wan’t enough motivation for Chris Wilder’s side when they play Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday, they could break a 120 year old record if they beat the Trotters at home.

Should the Blades win at the University of Bolton stadium, it will be the first time since 1898 that United have inflicted back-to-back home league defeats against Wanderers.

It’s not the only impressive record that could be broken in the match though.

If things don’t quite go to plan and the match results in a goalless draw it will be the first time since 1969, so fans can expect goals.

It’ll be nearly two years since the Blades won two away league matches in a row – the last time that happened was in September 2017.

Player news

United’s David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy are back after a dead leg and illness, but George Baldock and Kean Bryan are still out while new signing Kean Bryan builds up his fitness.

The Star Football+ is the fastest and most comprehensive way to stay up to date on your mobile phone from our reporters. Just click here on your mobile phone to go straight to the FREE web app.

It gives you quick access to all the latest football headlines and photos in one place, including match analysis, team news, stats, league tables and videos. Don't forget to save the app onto your mobile's home screen so you can get the latest news with just one click.