Cameron Archer has spoken of his pride after inheriting Billy Sharp’s iconic No.10 shirt at Sheffield United. The striker’s protracted move from Aston Villa was confirmed this morning and he could make his debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Lincoln City.

Archer’s deal did not go through in time for him to face the champions Manchester City at Bramall Lane this afternoon, with the cut-off point noon on Friday, but his arrival is another important piece in the jigsaw for Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. Archer scored 11 times and added six assists in 23 games at Middlesbrough last season, with Villa boss Unai Emery describing the deal as “good” for all parties concerned.

The 21-year-old, who helped England U21s to European Championship glory earlier in the summer and came off the bench for Villa in their 4-0 hammering of Everton last weekend, admitted he “can’t wait” to get going at his new club. “I’m very excited,” he said. “There’s been talks for about a week now, but it’s good to finally come to an agreement with the Blades and I can’t wait to start this journey together.

“Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly. That’s something I want to do now. I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football, that was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself. Hopefully I can do that here. Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well.”

On inheriting the No.10 shirt - previously worn by club icons Brian Deane and Tony Currie - from departing skipper and club legend Sharp, Archer added: “I’m very proud. Billy had it for a long time and before me, so it is an honour and hopefully I can go on a good journey with it.