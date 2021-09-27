Burton boss predicts "big future" for Sheffield United loanee Daniel Jebbison as Max Lowe's freak goal gets new manager underway at Nottingham Forest

Daniel Jebbison is an England youth international (Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Jebbison played the fifth game of a season-long loan deal with the League One side on Saturday as they lost 2-1 at home to Lincoln City, after joining the Brewers on transfer deadline day.

Jebbison, who only turned 18 last month, burst onto the scene last season when he scored the winner for the Blades against Everton in the Premier League and was loaned out for the season to accelerate his development even further.

And former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Hasselbaink likes what he sees.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's a lovely kid… a real pleasure to work with day in, day out,” Hasselbaink told YorkshireLive.

“We are hopeful to get all the best out of him. He has a bright future ahead. "It is refreshing to see him taking the next step in his career by wanting to develop himself and that's good.

"That means he has the right people around him, with his agent and family, but that also means that Sheffield United are thinking the right way.

"It's now for him to get developed and to take everything in and improve."

Max Lowe reacts sheepishly after his freak equaliser against Millwall (Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"He has a lot of potential," Hasselbaink added. "He's learning the game. He's raw and needs to understand what his best assets are. If he does that and plays on that he will have a big future in the game.

"He has the posture and size for it, he's athletic enough and he can still be stronger.

"There are certain things that you can buy in football, but there are things you cannot buy. He's got the movement and majority of the time you can't teach somebody to smell where they need to be for a goal. He's got that. He's got pace, which you can't buy.

"He has a lot, he just needs to put them in the right place and understand when to take them out. That's a process that he is starting now and we are trying to help him to do that.

"He wants to learn, do the work and give 100 per cent. If you have those kinds of things your talent will always come out. I always say you can always have talent, but you need to have desire and hunger to want that talent to come out.

"He has that. He has a big chance."

Meanwhile, fellow United loanee Max Lowe was in no mood to try and claim he meant to score for Nottingham Forest as his cross earned new boss Steve Cooper a point in his first game in charge against Millwall on Saturday.

Lowe, on loan at the City Ground from the Blades, dragged Forest level when a cross sailed over Bartosz Białkowski’s head and nestled in the back of his net.

Lowe’s muted celebrations suggested he appreciated the freak nature of the goal and he admitted afterwards: “As soon as I hit it, I knew it had a chance.

“I think you can tell by my reaction that I didn't mean it but we deserved a goal. I feel a draw's a fair result and we have to keep going now.”

“I feel like their goalkeeper thought it was going to go over, but I knew there was a chance it was going in,” Lowe added.

“It was more relief than anything to see it go in because it felt like one of those days where we weren't going to find the back of the net, so I was happy to see it go in.

"Meanwhile, Ismaila Coulibaly was withdrawn at half-time as Beerschot endured a nightmare afternoon on Saturday, losing 3-0 at home to KAS Eupen after having two men sent off in the first half.