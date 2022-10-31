Sheffield United are back on the road this week as they head south west to face Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship. The Blades got back to winning ways at the weekend and a win at Ashton Gate could see them move into third place in the table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men won 2-0 away at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Illiman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie got the job done for the Blades in Birmingham.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to Bristol City, a side who have won two of their last five but who have not won in three matches. Last time out, City drew 1-1 with Swansea City.

With the games in the lead up to the World Cup coming thick and fast, the Blades will be hoping to carry on knocking on the door of the automatic promotion places before the break. Fans will be hoping the form of the likes of McBurnie can continue through the winter.

The match takes place on Tuesday November 1 and kicks off at 8pm. Here’s how you can follow the action down in Bristol to see if Sheffield United can make it back to back away wins.

Is the match on TV?

Sheffield United’s trip to Bristol City has been picked for live broadcast and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to get Sky Sports

