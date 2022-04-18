George Baldock of Sheffield United attempts to get past Daniel Bentley of Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades somehow clung onto their play-off place over the weekend despite losing to struggling Reading, and at this stage of the season it is just about clinging in there as they look to qualify for the end-of-season shootout and give themselves a chance of regaining their place in the Premier League.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes he has identified the reasons behind his team’s shock defeat by Reading, as preparations for the visit to Bristol City gathered pace.

United and their coaching staff analysed footage of the game at Bramall Lane over the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...