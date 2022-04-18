Bristol City v Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White scores stunning equaliser for Blades
Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s disappointing defeat at home to Reading this evening when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
The Blades somehow clung onto their play-off place over the weekend despite losing to struggling Reading, and at this stage of the season it is just about clinging in there as they look to qualify for the end-of-season shootout and give themselves a chance of regaining their place in the Premier League.
United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes he has identified the reasons behind his team’s shock defeat by Reading, as preparations for the visit to Bristol City gathered pace.
United and their coaching staff analysed footage of the game at Bramall Lane over the weekend.
“There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game,” the Blades boss said. “We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.”
Bristol City v Blades LIVE from Ashton Gate
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 20:15
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
We’re playing good teams in games and we literally had 50 minutes that were all us. Then their goal totally changes the dynamic of the game. That’s the level. If we’d have scored one or two of our four good chances, it’d have been one of our best performances. but we didn’t. It’s tough to take in many ways but I have to be pleased with some things as well.
FULL TIME
and it finishes 1-1 here at Ashton Gate - Gibbs-white in particular looks frustrated that it isn’t three points for the Blades but it’s one more to their play-off tally and after defeats for Blackburn and Boro earlier today, it could prove an important one come the end of the season
Big chance for City
as a free-kick is headed only as far as Atkinson, who snatches at his shot and hits it high over the Blades bar
Chance for City
as the home side break clear, Fleck tries to foul Massengo and does so but it rolls to Wells who takes it on and hits it, just wide of Foderingham’s post
Blades sub
sees Will Osula replace Ndiaye for the last 15 minutes or so
Here’s that goal from MGW
GOAL BLADES
AND it’s a brilliant one from MGW as he acrobatically finishes with an overhead kick after Stevens’ shot was blocked into his path - game on!!
Chance for City to go 2-0 up
as the home side break quickly down the right, it’s crossed to Semenyo who hits it over first-time - then a similar opportunity presents itself to Martin but his effort is saved low down by Foderingham
Goal City
and moments after Jack Robinson headed a cross at Bentley, City went up the other end and go ahead through Martin - Basham looked to get caught out on the right and the cross was perfect for Martin to tap home and put the hosts ahead
Half-time and
it’s still level but the Blades should be ahead in this one, for sure - Ndiaye blazing over a brilliant chance and Gibbs-White forcing a smart save from Bentley amongst the pick of their chances. City haven’t offered a great deal in response but it’s still goalless at the break