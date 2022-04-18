Bristol City v Sheffield United: Morgan Gibbs-White scores stunning equaliser for Blades

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s disappointing defeat at home to Reading this evening when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 18th April 2022, 6:52 pm
George Baldock of Sheffield United attempts to get past Daniel Bentley of Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades somehow clung onto their play-off place over the weekend despite losing to struggling Reading, and at this stage of the season it is just about clinging in there as they look to qualify for the end-of-season shootout and give themselves a chance of regaining their place in the Premier League.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes he has identified the reasons behind his team’s shock defeat by Reading, as preparations for the visit to Bristol City gathered pace.

United and their coaching staff analysed footage of the game at Bramall Lane over the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game,” the Blades boss said. “We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Bristol City v Blades LIVE from Ashton Gate

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 20:15

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 20:15

Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction

We’re playing good teams in games and we literally had 50 minutes that were all us. Then their goal totally changes the dynamic of the game. That’s the level. If we’d have scored one or two of our four good chances, it’d have been one of our best performances. but we didn’t. It’s tough to take in many ways but I have to be pleased with some things as well.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:28

FULL TIME

and it finishes 1-1 here at Ashton Gate - Gibbs-white in particular looks frustrated that it isn’t three points for the Blades but it’s one more to their play-off tally and after defeats for Blackburn and Boro earlier today, it could prove an important one come the end of the season

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:16

Big chance for City

as a free-kick is headed only as far as Atkinson, who snatches at his shot and hits it high over the Blades bar

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:13

Chance for City

as the home side break clear, Fleck tries to foul Massengo and does so but it rolls to Wells who takes it on and hits it, just wide of Foderingham’s post

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:05

Blades sub

sees Will Osula replace Ndiaye for the last 15 minutes or so

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:56

Here’s that goal from MGW

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:50

GOAL BLADES

AND it’s a brilliant one from MGW as he acrobatically finishes with an overhead kick after Stevens’ shot was blocked into his path - game on!!

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:46

Chance for City to go 2-0 up

as the home side break quickly down the right, it’s crossed to Semenyo who hits it over first-time - then a similar opportunity presents itself to Martin but his effort is saved low down by Foderingham

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:39

Goal City

and moments after Jack Robinson headed a cross at Bentley, City went up the other end and go ahead through Martin - Basham looked to get caught out on the right and the cross was perfect for Martin to tap home and put the hosts ahead

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:18

Half-time and

it’s still level but the Blades should be ahead in this one, for sure - Ndiaye blazing over a brilliant chance and Gibbs-White forcing a smart save from Bentley amongst the pick of their chances. City haven’t offered a great deal in response but it’s still goalless at the break

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BladesBristol CityReadingPaul Heckingbottom