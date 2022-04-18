Bristol City v Sheffield United: Live updates from Ashton Gate as Blades make FIVE changes
Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s disappointing defeat at home to Reading this evening when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
The Blades somehow clung onto their play-off place over the weekend despite losing to struggling Reading, and at this stage of the season it is just about clinging in there as they look to qualify for the end-of-season shootout and give themselves a chance of regaining their place in the Premier League.
United manager Paul Heckingbottom believes he has identified the reasons behind his team’s shock defeat by Reading, as preparations for the visit to Bristol City gathered pace.
United and their coaching staff analysed footage of the game at Bramall Lane over the weekend.
“There are things for us to go through but, as always, the focus is on the next game,” the Blades boss said. “We are learning all the time. But one thing we do know is that we want to be getting in front and we want teams to be pushing against us, because they are behind.”
Bristol City v Blades LIVE from Ashton Gate
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:05
Great tackle Robinson
prevents Semenyo racing away as City looked to break, Robinson had to get that right and did
Baldock in at the back post
and almost gets on the end of Gibbs-White’s cross before Dasilva clears it for a corner, then Baldock looks to hook it over Bentley after getting on the end of a good ball but it’s cleared away by a defender
Free-kick Blades
as Gibbs-White is fouled as he flicks the ball on in Berge’s direction, a decent shooting position you’d have to say with Gibbs-White and Norwood looking particularly interested ... Fleck is over it too but Gibbs-White hits it into the wall, Bentley tries to keep it in and does so but only straight to Norwood but the City defence head it clear
Martin gets his head
to the inswinging corner but can’t direct it on target and it’s a Blades goal kick
Basham sees yellow
for a late challenge on Massengo as he looked to race away - no complaints from the Blades man
Baldock wants a penalty
as he’s barged over in the box looking to get on the end of a cross, but ref Stroud waves away the appeals
Chance for Berge
as he fashions a yard or two of space to hit it but it goes wide of Bentley’s goal
Great bit of play
sees MGW and Ndiaye combine brillantly with a little dummy and pass to send the former clear, his shot is smothered by Bentley but it’s the closest we’ve come to an opener so far
Great ball from Berge
sets Gibbs-White free down the channel of the City box, he looks to cut inside but it’s blocked by the defender for a corner ... Berge recycles the corner and Gibbs-White looks to shoot but it’s blocked
Norwood has a go
from outside the box after the ball sat up for him following Fleck’s pass, but he drags it wide