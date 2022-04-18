Bristol City v Sheffield United: Blades make FIVE changes as key man returns to side

Sheffield United have made FIVE changes to their side for this evening’s trip to Bristol City.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:40 pm
Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has returned following injury: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

From the defeat at home to Reading on Friday, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Robinson return.

Ben Davies, Filip Uremovic, Conor Hourihane, Oli McBurnie and Ben Osborn all drop out, while Will Osula is on the bench in place of Daniel Jebbison.

Bristol City: Bentley, Dasilva, Atkinson, James, Martin, Weimann, Semenyo, Cundy, Klose, Scott, Massengo.

Subs: O’Leary, King, Wells, Idehen, Bell, Conway, Benarous.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Berge, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye.

Subs: A. Davies, B. Davies, Osborn, Hourihane, Uremović, Osula, Norrington-Davies.

