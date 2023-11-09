Sheffield United make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome back Pervis Estupinan for their Europa League clash against Ajax on Thursday night, as the player makes his return from injury ahead of Sunday's meeting with Sheffield United.

Estupinan has been out in recent weeks with a thigh problem he sustained in a Premier League clash with Aston Villa in September. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed the player will be on the bench against Ajax and that he is likely to be in contention when the Blades make the trip to the south coast to take on his side this weekend.

"Tomorrow he will be on the bench, I don't want to take a risk with him, but now we don't have too many solutions in that position" said De Zerbi on Wednesday ahead of Brighton's clash with Ajax.

"We are trying to get him in the condition to play tomorrow or on Sunday because we have another important game against Sheffield United."

Brighton will remain without Tariq Lamptey against Sheffield United with the defender poised to return after the international break. Solly March, Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are all out with knee injuries while Danny Welbeck is set to be out until after Christmas after injuring his hamstring against Manchester City.

The Seagulls drew 1-1 at Everton last time out but have enjoyed stronger form at home with 11 points from six games, compared to seven points from five away games. Despite some inconsistent form in recent weeks, De Zerbi insists he will stick to his principles moving forward.

